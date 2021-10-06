MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man has more freedom in his life thanks to the generosity of a local family.

Quinderal Crayton received an electric wheelchair from the Ryan family on Tuesday.

Kevin Ryan said he was inspired to help someone in need after the recent passing of his friend, Jay, who also used a wheelchair.

"My wife and I talked about it and I think that's something that Jay would've wanted me to do. I know how his struggles were, and how long it took him to get an electric wheelchair," Ryan said. "They gave him five years and he lived 46 in the chair."

The cost of the wheelchair is $38,000 and is rarely covered by insurance. Crayton said he was shocked when he learned he would be receiving one from the Ryans.

"Man, this is awesome, it's tremendous, it's unexplainable like a blessing from God just came down upon me. Anyone could have been chosen to have this chair, and I just thank the lord that I was chosen," Clayton said.

USA Health helped coordinate the donation.