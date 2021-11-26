MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local family needs your help tonight finding a missing man.

The mother of Josh Turner says he has been missing since the night of Nov. 22.

The family said he was last seen at MJ's Express on Riverside Drive in Mobile. He was driving a white 2006 Ford F150.

A missing person's report has been filed with mobile police. If you've seen him, please contact authorities.