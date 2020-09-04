MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's been a little over a week since Southwest Louisiana was slammed by Hurricane Laura. The region continues to rely on out-of-state help in the wake of the storm. Some of that relief coming from the Port City.
Team Sheriff has been on the ground in Lake Charles for the past week serving up hot meals out of their food truck. As of Friday morning they had served nearly 2,000 meals to first responders.
Members of Alabama's Task Force One returned home earlier this week. Made up members of Mobile Fire-Rescue, firefighters from Saraland and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians -- they were in Lake Charles the day after Laura blew through, assisting with rescues and welfare checks amid all the destruction.
"It was up and down literally every street. Roads impassable, windows. Damage you don't see that often even on the gulf coast," said Sherry Crush, AL Task Force One Leader.
Crush says from the moment they arrived -- it was non-stop 14 hour days.
"It reminds you this could be us very easily. The Louisiana folks -- they were very, very nice to us. They took care of us. It was like they wanted to help us even though we were there to help them. It was humbling. It brings you back to ground zero... Like we are on the gulf coast and it could happen to us," said Crush.
Rolling in Friday morning f0rom the Houston area -- the Harris County Sheriff's Office delivered truck loads of donations and supplies to Westlake.
"I want y'all to see... We were not expecting this. Boxes, truck loads, 18 wheelers of stuff. This is the second 18-wheeler backed up there. Donations... Lots of people getting things done this morning," said Karen Boudreaux, Westlake resident.
Meanwhile, earlier this week -- Team Sheriff -- put a call out for a refrigerated truck and driver to deliver more meat to Lake Charles. They're giving Graham Shrimp Co. in Bayou La Batre a huge thank you for making that happen.
