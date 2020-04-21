To show appreciation for what they do, especially during these times, members of Mobile's Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.'s Beta Omicron Lambda Chapter presented first responders at Central Fire Station #3 downtown with doughnuts and orange juice for breakfast this morning.
Members of the organization say the fire station was chosen because of it's proximity of the fraternity's house at 606 St. Frances St, which is just two blocks away.
