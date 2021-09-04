MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A newly formed group aimed at stopping violence in the Port City took to the streets Saturday morning.

The group -- "MVPP5 ( Moral Vigilantes Pursuing Progress)" -- hopes to curve the violence of our children and bridge the gap between all neighborhoods and law enforcement officers. They plan to work closely with Mobile Police and other law enforcement agencies to get their message out and say this weekend was the first of many events.

"We are here to combat youth gun violence. We started in the Birdsville Community to highlight loss of one of our members son who -- Darius Longmire who died in 2011 on Eagle Dr. Every month we are going to be highlighting a different community, letting the children, the youth, and the adults know we care," said Adrienne Edwards, Founder MVPP5.

At each event - there will be entertainment, food, and great organizations on site to inform the community of the services they offer. If someone has lost a loved one due to a violent crime, the group invites them to walk or ride with their picture to commemorate their memory.