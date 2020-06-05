MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Protestors continue to hit the streets nationwide after the death of George Floyd in police custody.
On Friday, a group in Mobile marched to have their voices heard.
About 50 or so people walked from a nearby parking lot to Lyons Park for a prayer vigil. Their message is simple: equality for all.
“A black man can’t get a fair shake, it’s impossible,” said David Edwards Jr. who organized the prayer vigil and march. “If you follow the rules they weren’t set up for everyone to get a fair shake and that’s just the truth of it.”
“We want to matter too just like any other American,” said Desmond Smoot. “I want my kids to matter just as much as anybody else’s kids.”
The peaceful march was only a few blocks to a local park. Then they came together for a prayer vigil. A diverse group here for one purpose.
“Not only just Blacks out there protesting, we have Whites and Hispanics and it’s so good seeing young Americans of all races fighting for one common purpose,” Smoot said.
“It’s not gonna be enough until there’s justice and we’re all equal and that is just not the state of things right now,” said Melissa Johnson.
Those who came out had the same message, equality and fairness.
“Racism is not something you’re born with, it’s a taught behavior,” Edwards said. “It’s a learned behavior and because it’s learned, we must unlearn it.”
The prayer vigil and march were peaceful. Police were only out there to direct traffic during the march.
