MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile-area group Geaux Rescue is in Kentucky helping after the devastating tornadoes last week.

“Pictures and video, it can’t describe what you see here,” said George Ruiz, President and Founder of Geaux Rescue.

The heartbreak in the heartland continues to grow after devastating tornadoes leveled homes and businesses in small town America.

“It’s something I’ve never seen or experienced before and I’ve seen a lot of hurricanes and floods,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz is from Dauphin Island. He is on the ground in Kentucky helping after Friday night’s tornadoes. He is in Cayce, a town of roughly 100. It is about a 30-minute drive from Mayfield which was among the worst hit.

“There’s no way to describe it, it’s sadness,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz is among roughly two dozen people helping in the area from Geaux Rescue.

They have helped after hurricanes all over the south, but this mission has special meaning for Ruiz who was stationed with the Coast Guard in the area 15 years ago.

Some of the Geaux Rescue volunteers are also from the area.

“The young family we were helping out yesterday, I stood as best man in their wedding,” Ruiz said. “Their trailer was just picked up.”

A Geaux Rescue volunteer whose family home was destroyed shows where relatives rode out the storm.

“My parents were in this house in the hallway and in the bathroom when this tornado hit,” said Jordy O’Neal. “My grandma is 80 years old in a wheelchair and that’s where she was at.”

For now, the cleanup is just getting started. People from all over the country, including our community is lending a hand.

“Everybody is still kind of a state of shock, but it’s small town America and they’re going to do as much as they can and we’re just here to help,” Ruiz said.

Geaux Rescue will be posting needs on their Facebook page. If you want to help, click here.