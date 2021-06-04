MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Local ham radio operators are at it again. This weekend they are aboard the USS Alabama and the USS Drum taking part in the "Ships Across America" 48-hour ham radio broadcast event.

The goal is to try and make contact with as many of the more than 70 museum ships participating around the world. We caught up with members of the "Deep South Amateur Radio Club" who are set up with the second deck of the battleship. They tell us after last year's event was cancelled -- they were ready to be back on air and explained there is a lot of special interest in making contact with the "Mighty A."

"We try to talk to and make contact with all of those different ships. Who can talk to a battleship anymore -- nobody. So they are anxious to talk to us... we will get on and give a call and identify ourselves and they will come back in like gangbusters -- what we call a pile up," explained Larry Anderson, Deep South Amateur Radio Club.

They're also using the ship's original antenna to broadcast and have been working for the past few months to restore the USS Alabama's Communications Room to its former glory -- eventually having it up and running to communicate from.

"Prior to us coming down here -- all of these radios are World War II radios -- these are the radios that were used," explained Bruce Miller, Deep South Amateur Radio Club.

"The antennas and all have to be reworked so we have spent a lot of time working on that -- we've spent a lot of time scraping and painting. It's been a group effort by a lot of people to make it look like it did back in the day," said Ken Bell, Deep South Amateur Radio Club.

For retired history teacher and adjunct professor Tim Morgan -- working on the USS Alabama is a bucket list opportunity.

"This is actually one of the greatest things in my life... had a doctor tell me you got to find something to do other than sit around the house and waiting to die -- and this is it," said Morgan.

As they plug away -- they'll take shifts making contacts throughout the weekend and take every opportunity to promote the USS Alabama.

"Mainly -- it's PR for the battleship. All of us who work on the ship -- we love this battleship," said Miller.

"It stirs my soul to be able to talk to somebody from our battleship, especially me being a Navy veteran," said Anderson.

Ships Across America was started by the Battleship New Jersey Amateur Radio Station as a way to create interest in both the historic naval ships and to keep the tradition of ham radio broadcasts alive. The event ends Sunday at 5 p.m. Each person they make contact with -- they send a card with a pic of the battleship on it (a QSL card) to keep record of their correspondence with the USS Alabama.