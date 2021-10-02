MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- What started out as a community service project -- is actually getting the community involved.
A member of Youth Leadership Mobile" McGill High School senior and artist Sarah Beth Bexley wanted to give back and leave a lasting impression for people visiting the Port City.
"And for my community service project I wanted something that brought the City of Mobile together and showcased how cool our city really is," said Bexley.
Her idea led to a "Welcome to Mobile Mural" -- painted by none other than Mobilians on one of the outside walls at Moe's Original BBQ downtown.
"I thought it would be a good way to spend our Saturday," said Hong Nguyen.
After fininshing the Azalea Trail Run -- Nguyen -- wasn't the only one who ran over to pick up a paint brush and get to work.
"I think that is a wonderful idea to gather the community towards this mural. It really makes it about Mobile -- the hometown," said Nguyen.
The mural inspired by Disney's paint by number murals with the artists personal twist.
"For example -- I'm a green Azalea Trail Maid and you can see in the 'B' there is a big all green Azalea Trail Maid," explained Bexley.
Little by little and stroke by stroke -- the team effort took shape.
"We are going to have a lot of fun... I'm very excited about it," said Bexley.
And looking at the finished product -- all that fun and excitement producing something to smile about.
Again, the mural is behind Moe's BBQ downtown at Dauphin -- facing Scott Street.
