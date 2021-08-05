MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man killed in a crash in Mobile on Monday was supposed to turn himself in on rape charges that day, prosecutors said.

Kasuan Bullard died on the Cochrane Causeway when he made a U-turn and was hit by a dump truck. Bullard was a teacher and coach at Escambia County High School in Atmore.

According to investigators, he was accused of first-degree rape and sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Warrants were signed for his arrest on July 30, and Bullard was due at the sheriff's office on August 2, but died that morning.