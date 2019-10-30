MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- For families expecting a child it is supposed to be a joyous time. Unfortunately for some new parents, it can be bittersweet.
USA Children's and Women's Hospital is hoping to make that heartache a little easier.
“We're changing the culture of infant palliative care essentially, in the state and in the nation,” said Rene Sprague, Bridge Coordinator at the hospital.
Part of that is happening in a new room and it is anything, but standard.
It is designed to feel homie so families who are giving birth to a child with serious medical conditions have a place to bond.
“I hope it offers some happy times honestly even if their baby has passed,” Sprague said. “I hope they remember this as kind of a bittersweet and precious time. This is the only time they'll have.”
While the suite is new to the hospital, the "Bridge Program" that is behind it is not. It has been supporting pregnant mothers with babies that have a chance of dying after birth, for the last few years. Many of them they have helped donating to make the room a reality.
“They teach people how to take care for your body, but not your soul and this helps take care of your soul and that's what makes this so special,” said Deanna Kitchens.
“It was wonderful for our family to get to meet her not knowing how long she was going to survive, and this room would have been amazing for us to enjoy that time with her,” said Lindsey Brabner.
The room has many features including a bigger bed so the mom, dad and baby can lay together.
“This it means a little bit of Hartley will always live on, she'll always be here,” said Reynolds Brabner.
“I don't know that I’ve really registered it yet,” Sprague said. “I think the first time that we can actually offer this for a family will be a really incredible day.”
A room with a purpose, giving grieving families a chance to be a family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.