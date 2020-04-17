Local Democratic legislators held a press conference Friday morning. Those elected officials giving a strong message, urging minorities to get tested for COVID-19 and abide by the CDC's recommendations and the Governor's stay at home order.
“The world is sick. Alabama is sick. Mobile County is sick. And the number of COVID-19 deaths are alarming in the African-American community,” said State Representative Napoleon Bracy.
"It’s so dangerous because there are so many unknowns about this disease still. We have carriers who look healthy but they are infecting other people,” Senator Vivian Figures added.
Charles White, CEO of Franklin Primary Health Center broke down some of the numbers. White said Franklin has only tested about 400 people since it's testing site opened in March.
He said Franklin services about 42,000 people and 30,000 of those are in Mobile County. He said about 80% of the people Franklin serves are African-American.
“My mama used to say, you know, you can take a horse to the water but you can’t make it drink. Basically, we have these tests," White said.
State officials said some of the lack of testing is due to a shortage of test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE). This week White said, both the state and the city of Mobile gave testing kits to Franklin Primary.
He also said the cities of Mobile and Prichard donated PPE to Franklin Primary. Now White said they just need people to call in for a pre-screening and then come to be tested.
“We don’t know if there’s been a lack of testing. Testing needs to happen. But we know that there’s been a lack of participation in the minority community,” said State Representative Barbara Drummond.
To make this more convenient for some, Franklin is expanding. Starting Monday, Franklin Primary will hav a new COVID-19 testing site at Prichard City Hall.
*Click here for article with details about new testing site.
Franklin Primary's testing site at its location is only for Franklin patients, but the new location will serve the entire public, including people without insurance, White said.
“Hear us. Take this seriously. Take advantage of this opportunity,” White added.
While there's talk about re-opening in Washington and Montgomery, these legislators said we haven't even reached a peak in Alabama yet. They believe it's way too early for re-opening, but they say if we ever want to re-open, testing is vital.
“We have not tested enough people in Mobile County to make those kinds of decisions yet, we have not tested enough people in the State of Alabama,” Representative Sam Jones explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.