MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Ongoing gun violence has one local mother speaking out -- pleading for an end to the shootings.

"I never thought I would be the mother to get that call," recalled Lawanda Bennekin.

It was three years ago January 11th -- that Bennekin'x son -- 21-year-old Theron Bennekin, Junior -- known to most as "Lemon" -- was gunned down on Leeds Avenue in Prichard.

"I'm still dealing with it and come to terms with it," said Bennekin.

The recent rash of shootings and gun violence -- compelling the former Prichard Police officer to come forward.

"Stop running to the guns every time there is a problem. You don't have to run to the gun -- there's a better way to solve these issues," said Bennekin.

Senseless crimes -- like the separate shootings of two five year olds and the horrific killings of Tony and Leila Lewis -- the grandparents of a local rapper -- believed to possibly be the victims of retaliation of their grandson's enemies. Still no arrests in that case.

"My heart goes out to their kids because now they've lost both their parents at one time. So there grief and emotions that's traumatizing to lose both parents at one time... That's terrible and the way they died," said Bennekin.

Bennekin will also tell you there are no winners. Her son's killer -- Montreal Standberry -- was convicted and is serving a five year prison sentence. She says a slap on the wrist.

"He got five years. So, I look at that as one year for each shot that he shot my child," said Bennekin.

Tired of seeing other mothers and families burrying loved ones -- her plea is simple:

"Please stop the violence -- stop shooting. If you have to just stop speaking to the person. Don't deal with the person. It's not worth it -- because a lot of people get hurt behind," said Bennekin.

Bennekin has also started a non-profit to help mother's of murdered victims lay their loved ones to rest. It's called "Lemon's Way" -- click here to find out more.