MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- He's been ministering for more than 60 years -- most of it at Government Street Baptist Church. Retiring after 45 years -- Dr. Charles Brown says he'll miss the friends who have become like family.

"Getting to know people -- friends I've made here that our paths have crossed over the years. And having family that I would call family that is part of the church and my church relationship here," said Dr. Brown.

Families like the Blounts, who say they'll always hold a special place in their hearts for Dr. Brown.

"The fact that he recently baptized our daughter Maria Grace here at the church -- a year ago. About a year ago -- and we'll always treasure that," said Russell Blount.

Others tell us -- through his leadership -- he laid a solid foundation at Government Street Baptist.

"It's really hard to come up with one memory because every day with Dr. Brown - there's a memory," said one man.

And whether in the pulpit or outside of the church -- they say he was always there to listen.

"He and I got to where we played golf together... And it was always good to get the pastor out -- to get him away from some of the businesses that were tying him down and get him out on the golf course. And he loved to play golf just as much as I did," said one man.

While there may be more time now to play a round of golf, Dr. Brown will continue to spread the gospel even in retirement.

"What's next -- I just plan to fill in and preach at different churches. It's not like a closed door... It's another door opening up after I've gone through this one," said Dr. Brown.