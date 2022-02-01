MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- As the top college seniors took the field for their first Senior Bowl practice, there's a lot of position battles worth keeping an eye on including the defensive backs group which features Mobile's own Roger McCreary, who prepped at Williamson.

“My last time playing college ball and it’s in my hometown, everything about it is great,” said McCreary.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin came to watch his former standout defensive back practice with the American team

"I wanted to be out here and get a chance to watch him. He did a great job," said Harsin. I'm proud of Roger for who he is and obviously excited for what he's able to do on the football field.

On the other side of the ball, South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert is looking to separate himself from a loaded wide receiver group that also includes former Saraland Spartan Velus Jones Jr.

“A lot of these guys are special. We all have our strengths and weaknesses and I think the special part about it is we’re able to come together and work on things together.”

But there is a little added motivation for the McGill-Toolen grad playing one last time in his home stadium.

“It’s a blessing. I was looking forward to this for a long time just coming back to Hancock Whitney and playing my last game here,” said Tolbert.

Today’s practice saw a lot of one on one matchups between the two hometown players.

“It’s 251 vs 251, we've been talking about that all week," said Tolbert. We hang out at the hotel so we've been looking forward to it and I'm looking forward to competing with him the rest of the week.

Something that can only make them better as they get closer to the big game on Saturday.

"I've told Jalen we've got to go up against each other. He said yeah we already know," said McCreary. "So that's what we did, we try to make each other better and I feel like that's great for me and him in the future."