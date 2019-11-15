MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- While high school football games are being played around the state, under the Friday night lights, an incident happening on an NFL field on Thursday is causing quite the buzz.
It happened right as the game was getting ready to wrap up, Cleveland's Myles Garrett slamming Pittsburgh Quarterback Mason Rudolph's head with Rudolph’s own helmet.
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely and both teams have been fined.
At the McGill-Toolen game on Friday FOX10 News talked to fans and the athletic director about the fight and whether people think high school football players could get the wrong idea.
“I know it's a rough sport, but this isn't gladiators,” one man said.
“The fighting was unnecessary, they were already winning, and it just showed unsportsmanlike conduct,” said Shea Mosley.
“What happened last night in that game that's way beyond what you expect to see in sports and there's no place for that in sports,” said Bill Griffin, McGill-Toolen’s Athletic Director.
That unsportsman like conduct definitely the talk on Friday.
“The problem with seeing that on tv and seeing professional athletes do it, little kids are seeing that and sometimes it becomes acceptable in their eyes and that's wrong,” Griffin said.
“It lets everybody know, especially teenagers that play the game that you cannot do that violence is never a way to solve anything,” Mosley said.
It is the longest suspension ever handed out for a single on-field incident. Two other players were suspended for their actions during Friday night’s fight.
