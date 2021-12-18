MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One week following the deadly string of tornadoes across the South and Midwest, one local branch of a relief organization has been deployed to Kentucky and is on the ground lending a helping hand.

Cities in Kentucky are nearly unrecognizable after an EF-4 tornado touched down for roughly 200 miles in the state, which demolished community after community in its wake.

The executive director of the South Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross, Mike Brown, has been in Kentucky since Wednesday, and said dozens of volunteers from the Gulf Coast are in the area, doing all they can to help.

"I’ve talked to people from Mayfield and Dawson Springs who say, ‘I grew up here, and I know my community will never be the same,’ and there's been a lot of emotional moments,” said Brown.

He is stationed in Hopkins County and said the destruction in Kentucky is one of the worst he’s ever seen.

"I was driving, and they said there was this terrible devastation,” he said. “I was looking, and I saw a couple trees, and I said, 'this isn't that bad,' and I went around a curve, and it looked like it was a completely different planet. There was nothing left. There was a freight train that had been tossed around like a toy."

Many Red Cross volunteers are even staying through Christmas, passing out hot meals and emergency supplies.

While the cleanup operation has a long road ahead, Brown said everyone is trying to keep high spirits, especially during this very different holiday season.

"Kentuckians up here are just terrific folks,” he said. “They take in their neighbors. They help them with food and finances, anything they need, and the Red Cross is there to back it up."

To donate money, blood, or volunteer, visit here.