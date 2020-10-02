MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Reaction and support for the President and First Lady continues to pour in from local and state leaders.
Like a lot of other people -- they woke up to the news of the President and First Lady's COVID diagnosis and have been taking to President Trump's favorite social media platform.
Governor Kay Ivey tweeting: "I'm praying for a full and swift recovery for our terrific @POTUS and @FLOTUS. Alabama stands with you, Mr. President, and we appreciate your steadfast leadership. We are stronger together, and we WILL get through this. #alpolitics"
In a tweet -- the Alabama GOP also echoing Governor Ivey -- "Please join the Alabama Republican Party in wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery by signing our virtual get well card."
Congressman Bradley Byrne's message: "My most heartfelt prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS, and my sincere hope is that all Americans will place partisan feelings aside to support the first family's quick and full recovery from #COVID19."
And as campaigning continues -- reaction from Alabama's two Senate candidates:
Tommy Tuberville sending prayers and also tweets: "Like millions of other Alabamians, I am confident that one of history's greatest presidents will continue to demonstrate his firm leadership, inspire our nation, and work to Make America Great Again throughout his recovery period."
While Democratic incumbent Doug Jones tweeted -- "Waking to the news that President Trump and First Lady have tested positive, Louise and I hope that they have no symptoms and wish them a speedy recovery. This is a reminder for all of us folks. This this can get any of us. Wear a mask. Social distance. Be safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.