MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — On Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide touched down in Indianapolis to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the biggest game of the college football season, and local businesses are preparing to stock their shelves with tons of merchandise, if Bama comes out on top.

At Academy Sports & Outdoors, stacks and stacks of unopened boxes sit, filled with t-shirts, hats, and novelty items with the University of Alabama as the 2021 National Champions plastered across them. They await an Alabama victory before hitting the shelves.

If Alabama does prevail, Academy will open their doors following the game Monday night so fans can buy their memorabilia.

"We're probably going to get some t-shirts, maybe some hats,” said Justin Sasser, Alabama fan. “It's probably going to be me and my family that's going to show up."

The Alabama Crimson Tide landed in Indianapolis around 5:30 p.m. with Coach Nick Saban leading the way.

Fans back home have full faith they will bring home the trophy.

"It's Bama, you have to have faith,” said Chad Nelson, Alabama fan. “Even in the bad years, you still have faith."