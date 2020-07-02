Everyone’s Favorite Ogre is Coming to Mobile! The PACT Theatre Company is bringing Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, and many other friends to Bellingrath Gardens and Home from July 9-11 in a realistic, outdoor experience. Directed and Choreographed by Jacob Rowe, watch as this classic story comes to life.
Ahead of the performance, FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon interviewed Chase Andrews who plays Shrek and Morgan Davidson who plays Princess Fiona!
Set in a mythical “once upon a time” sort of land, "Shrek the Musical" is the story of a green ogre who, after being mocked and feared his entire life by anything that crosses his path, retreats to an ugly green swamp to exist in happy isolation.
Suddenly, a gang of homeless fairy-tale characters (Pinocchio, Cinderella, the Three Pigs, and more) invade his home, saying they have been evicted by Lord Farquaad.
So Shrek decides to make them a deal: he’ll get their homes back, if it means he’ll get his swamp back. After Shrek gets to Duloc, Lord Farquaad strikes a deal of his own: Shrek can have what he wants, if he rescues Princess Fiona. Shrek follows through with the deal, but he then finds something unexpectedly appealing about the princess. Will Shrek get his “happily ever after”?
Bring your picnic dinner, a lawn chair, social distance, and enjoy a night of magical theatre (social distance) under the stars!
Start: July 9
End: July 11
Website: https://thepactmobile.com/
Phone: 251-307-5056
Time: 7:30 p.m. - Show | 6:30 p.m. - Gate Open
Where: Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Address: 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Rd, Theodore, Ala.
