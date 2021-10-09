MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local family pulling out all the stops to celebrate their matriarch's 100th birthday.

Mrs. Emma Mae Washington sat front and center as parade of family and friends led by Mobile Fire-Rescue drove by.

Many took pictures and wished her well -- some even dropping off gifts -- one family member giving her a dozen roses wrapped with dollar bills. Her actual birthday is October 6th.

As FOX 10 News found out -- she has a sense of humor about turning 100.

LEE: "You don't want to tell everyone your age?"

WASHINGTON: "No... (laughs)."

LEE: "Well, 100 years old that is something to be proud of."

WASHINGTON: "Yeah, I'm proud of it -- but I don't want the world to know -- I can't get no boyfriend. (Laughs)."

Washington tells us she loves her family and was surprised by everyone coming out to celebrate her special day.

"I just can't imagine -- I was just so happy. And I was thanking God. Lee: What did you think when you walked out of the house and you saw all of this today? -- I was happy that y'all thought enough for me to come and have a birthday party. I was happy!"

Washington had three children -- all have since passed away. She has 15 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.