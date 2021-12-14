Local women pay it forward to help victims of Kentucky tornadoes

The Prichard home of Jeanine Carlton and her mom Nevada Robinson is stuffed to the roof with all kinds of goods.

From kids books, to stuffed animals, to clothes, and all kinds of other items and all of it will soon be on the way to Kentucky to help the victims of last weekend’s devastating tornadoes.

Carlton, told us,"I got kids toys. I bought stuff for babies. I got close for every one children, women, men, teenagers shoes. I got everything."

Paying It Forward

For Carlton and her mom this charity is about paying it forward. Seven years ago, their hot dog cart was stolen. When word got out, the community came together, raised money and got them back on their feet. They say they've never forgotten that, and it inspires them to help now.

"I know how it feels to have lost or to feel like everything has been taken from you. And I would be devastated if something like that happened here," Carlton said.

Going To Where The Need Is

Originally they had been gathering the items for local drives, but once they saw the devastation in Kentucky they decided to go where the need was.

"I couldn’t just be here and have all this stuff and not take it up there for people who need it."

The ladies will leave next Wednesday for Mayfield, Kentucky, the site of the worst destruction. They plan to distribute the goods on Christmas day itself.

"I always pay it forward because I’m a very blessed individual."

And their bringing that blessing with them to Kentucky.

You Can Help

If you'd like to help out with items or donations you can email the ladies at bamabrickhousedogs@gmail.com or visit their Bama Brickhouse Dogs Facebook page.