Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- With a rise in gun violence over the past few years in the Port City, one woman is doing what she can to put an end to it.

Today’s “Stop the Violence: Let’s Dribble it Out” basketball tournament at the Springhill Recreation Center had youth from across the community playing for the cause.

Dozens of youths showed up to play in this tournament. Coordinator Titiana Shelton’s goal was for youth to get their energy out on the court, not on the streets.

“It’s okay, we can get out,” said Shelton. “You don’t have to be in the streets doing all type of things, let’s get out and do something productive. That’s the whole agenda.”

She knows what it feels like to lose a loved one to gun violence. In October 2020, her nephew Trayvon Thomas was gunned down in his home. Today, her family still hasn’t received justice.

“It would hurt any mother, grandmother, or grandfather to see a loved one pass away and never get closure,” said Thomas’s grandmother, Josie Shelton.

That’s also why Shelton created this tournament, to honor families who have yet to get closure from unsolved cases.

“To not know what happened and you are the family, that is very detrimental,” said Titiana Shelton. “It’s something you don’t forget. It was hard on our whole family and is still very hard for us, but instead we are going to make things positive.”

This was the first 3 on 3 tournament, and Shelton aims to continue this for years to come.