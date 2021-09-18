MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite some rain Saturday morning -- volunteers showed up for the 34th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

Rain or shine - volunteers with Dog River Clearwater Revival were on a mission.

"We're trying to get the trash out of the splash," said Morgan Counts, Dog River Clearwater Revival Executive Director.

They're picking up trash along a section of the waterway at Dog River Park. Most of the volunteers live along the river.

"It's horrible to come out here and see the place littered with trash. I walk out here regularly at least once a week... And so I like to help keep the trash up off the ground and out of the rivers as much as possible," said Jennifer Fleming, volunteer.

While litter traps have helped put a dent in trash collection, they say it's a problem unfortunately that is not going away.

"Today we are concentrating a lot on the roadways, around the bridges, and tributaries -- because it all washes right into the river," said Richard Meadows, volunteer.

If not picked up -- the trash eventually ends up Mobile Bay -- things they say can easily be thrown away.

"Like Sprite bottles, Coke bottles, 7-Up bottles and then snack items -- like rice crispy treats, gold fish, and that kind of stuff," explained Annabelle Vickers, volunteer.

The Saturday morning clean-up part of a broader goal to keep the Alabama Gulf Coast clean and raise awareness.

"It's really cool -- i think it is the one day a year where the most volunteers come out for something -- so that's exciting to be a part of," said Counts.

Dog River Clearwater Revival is always looking for volunteers -- for more information click here.