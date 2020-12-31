MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While more money could be on the way, those $600 stimulus checks are dropping into bank accounts and being mailed out to people who desperately need the help.
"The $600 is not nearly enough. People are suffering. They are losing their homes, no food, and I'm on a fixed income myself," said one woman.
"They're giving more money away to other countries than they are to us. $600 is a drop in the bucket," said Patrick Moe.
Moe says his bucket is running dry. Like a lot of Americans -- he hit hard times when the pandemic began nine months ago.
"I basically moved back from California to Arkansas just when the COVID hit and I couldn't find work... So basically I couldn't pay my payment and I lost my Jeep. That's just the way it is... I think a lot of people are like me," said Moe.
Meanwhile, President Trump's request that stimulus checks be boosted to $2,000 continues to be blocked in Senate.
"I think $600 is inadequate. I think a lot of people are hurting and they need more money and they need it now. And I think they need to take action and do something -- $2,000 would be helpful," said one man.
Congressman Bradley Byrne knows the issues at stake -- and says he doesn't expect a compromise.
"Remember they are going to have to get all of that done by noon on Sunday because the Congress ends at noon on Sunday. And once it ends - all pending legislation dies. So they're up against a clock to begin with but I don't see them getting that sort of agreement... Always a possibility, but it's pretty outside," explained Byrne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.