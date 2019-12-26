There's a gate in front of Prichard Memorial Cemetery blocking it's entrance. That gate is locked and chained. Loved ones can not enter in to see the deceased.
It's a painful reality that people like Niecy Macklin whose mother, sister, and uncles are buried there and Conrad Nicholas whose brother is buried there face. It was even harder during this holiday season.
"That really hurt me to not be able to get to my brother. Where he's buried and his plot," Nicholas said.
Macklin's mother passed away in July. She said Wednesday was her first Christmas without her mom. Since her mom's death, Macklin has found solace in visiting her grave site.
"I'm still trying to deal with that as well with her not being here and you know we was very close. Going from talking everyday from not being able to talk to here at all and by mine trying to cope with her death, coming up to cemetery talking to her. They made me felt a little better but it's not taking away the pain," Macklin explained.
FOX 10 news reached out to Prichard Memorial Cemetery but the number was disconnected.
We're told the cemetery is now owned by Memorial Funeral Home. We reached out and left messages for it's owner Mary Woods, but we haven't heard back.
FOX 10 news also reached out to the City of Prichard. In an email, the city responded saying it would "do some internal research."
Macklin said she's been getting the run around from the entities mentioned above. She hates that this all happened and she has yet to get an explanation.
"It's like every body is passing the buck," she explained.
Meantime Nicholas called the incident unprofessional and unacceptable. He said he will take his future burial plans elsewhere.
"They ain't gotta worry about me being buried in there. I'm not even considering that. That's off my list."
