MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- LoDa Art Walk going "next level" Friday night in celebration of National Pride Month.

Cathedral Square was decked out in rainbow flags with tons of vendors on hand. There was a positive energy downtown as more people come out to not only show their pride -- but more freedom to be out and about amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It's amazing to get to actually be around people again. For a whole year not getting to be around people and now getting to be around people and feel their energy and vibe it's amazing," said one woman.

"It's exciting... and to be out without masks kind of feels different because I'm used to having the masks on," said one girl.

"It's exciting. You know I think we really broke the seal when we had Tardi Gras! And you know you had 65,000 or so people down here. People just want to be out. It's a beautiful night, a lot of arts and crafts in the streets tonight... And I think a lot of out of town visitors. But anyway -- it's just exciting and a great vibe," said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

To top it all off -- a second line Pride parade from Cathedral Square through the streets of downtown.