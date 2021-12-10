Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- On Friday night in downtown Mobile, the monthly LoDa Art Walk had a festive touch: the ‘Holly Jolly Art Walk.’

Balloon sculptures were featured in Cathedral Square, ranging in all sizes, and attracting a large crowd.

Kids also had the opportunity to meet Santa Claus himself.

“We really love Christmas, and I really wanted my son to experience art walk, and all the Christmas balloons, and definitely come see Santa,” said Erin Perkins.

There were balloons of all shapes and sizes, all created by a Foley business —Balloons that Dazzle.

There was a gingerbread house, a 16-foot Christmas trees, and sleigh — all made out of balloons.

“It’s the holidays, so I wanted to come out here with my grandmother, and a lot of my friends are here,” said Emily Smith.

This is the first year of the event, and coordinators expected at least 2,000 people downtown, saying this is great for the community to get in the holiday spirit.

“It’s just a great opportunity to come out,” said coordinator Jenyia Rocker. “We know COVID has been hindering us, so it’s just a great opportunity to be out and enjoy the freedom.”