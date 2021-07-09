MOBILE, Ala..(WALA)-- There were several reasons to dance Friday. The biggest reason was the return of the LoDa ArtWalk.

Vendors and visitors of all ages made their way downtown for the monthly event. Not even the rain could stop the party.

And after a year, these entertainers are ready to get back to work.

“These artists haven’t had a chance to perform for a year and a half, almost two years. We’re doing this for the community. It’s all about bringing the culture back, bringing the community back, and making sure people understand that Mobile is the new performing arts city of the Gulf Coast,” said MOB Music Fest Founder Kelenski “DJ DirtyDan” Adams said.

There were art, clothing and food vendors. There was even an area to get vaccinated.

And for a vendor like head start which provides early education and programs for kids, this is the perfect opportunity to meet new people.

“That gives our parents that are still out there maybe looking for a job, trying to go back to school and trying to get their life started back that option to have them in our program with their children having the opportunity to get the services that we offer,” said Family Engagement Coordinator Jacquela Humbert.