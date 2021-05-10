MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- People all over the Gulf Coast are filling up at the pump.

A gas station on Government Street in Mobile ran out of fuel around 9 p.m. as panicked drivers lined up.

Long lines have been reported at several stations in the area.

All of this was sparked by a cyberattack that forced one of the biggest fuel pipelines to shut down on Friday.

A GasBuddy petroleum analyst said filling up your gas tank if you don't need to will cause supply issues to increase and be in effect longer.

"Instead of this being a short-term issue, if everyone goes out and fills their tanks, it's going to immediately overwhelm the system," said analyst Patrick De Haan.

GasBuddy said there is plenty of gasoline being produced from refineries, and when the pipeline reopens, it will continue moving.