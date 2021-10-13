MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While there are many jobs available as the economy tries to bounce back from the pandemic, many job seekers are finding that those job offerings aren't necessarily the right fit.

The Alabama Career Center is hoping to fix the unemployment issue by holding its first-ever Non-Profit job fair to help those in search of a job that lets them give back to the community.

"If you want to have something that's fulfilling, something that you can do to help others, if you feel like you have a calling in a particular area this could be the right job for you," said Career Center Specialist, Stephanie Baker.

Kris Gaudet has plenty of experience working for Non-Profits and was a board member for several in the past. He and his family had to relocate to Mobile after they lost everything to Hurricane Ida and said he was excited to hear Non-Profits in the area were hiring.

"Not being from the area, I'm not very familiar with what opportunities may be here, so this is a good resource for me to learn what's available here," said Kris Gaudet

Another man, who recently lost his job for the first time said after talking to a few Non-Profit recruiters he now feels hopeful after what seems like a never-ending job search.

"This is the first time I've been to a job fair because I always worked," said Anthony Bogan, "I like helping people, you know they build houses and do a lot of things so I wouldn't mind being involved in that, so I'm going to further investigate, I'm going to give the lady a call that gave me her card and we'll go from there."

The Alabama Career Center said its goal is to not just find someone a job, but rather help them build a career out of it, "we are able to sit down with you, find out what your individual strengths and weaknesses are, help you gather a resume and put you with the right fit," said Stephanie Baker.

Non-Profits currently hiring:

-Alta Pointe Health Systems

-Habitat for Humanity -ReStore

-United Way of Southwest Alabama

-SARPC

-Penelope House

-The Salvation Army

-Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama

-Goodwill of the Gulf Coast

For further inquiries, contact:

Stephanie Baker, Phone: (251)461-4470, Email: stephanie.baker@alcc.alabama.gov

John "Mike" Russell, Phone: (251)461-4449, Email: John.Russell@alcc.alabama.gov