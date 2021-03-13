MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- To drive down Stovall Street -- you couldn't miss the party. David Crenshaw is celebrating 100 years.

"Well, it's nice for everybody to come and visit an old man," said Crenshaw as his family laughed.

At 100 -- he's not only the life of the party -- but he keeps his family in stitches with his quick wit and sense of humor.

"Lee: It looks like you have a lot of family here. How man children do you have? -- Crenshaw: 7. Lee: Seven, and it looks like you have a lot of grandchildren too. -- Crenshaw: Yeah, and they are still coming... Laughs!"

Crenshaw loves the Brooklyn Dodgers -- and even tells us he was quite the ballplayer himself back in his day.

"I was the hardest hitter to infield they ever saw. Out of all the ball players I could hit that ball a lot harder through the infield than all of them. Laughs," said Crenshaw.

They not only showered him with love but lots of gifts. From collard greens to baked and fried chiciken -- they cooked all of his favorites. There was even Dodgers birthday cake!

But when you've heard the birthday song a 100 times -- who needs to hear it all the way through.

"Lee: You weren't waiting on the song... You wanted to blow out those candles? -- Crenshaw: Hey, yeah -- I got that!!! Laughs!"