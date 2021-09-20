MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Law enforcement officials have chased more than a dozen tips about possible sightings of Brian Laundrie in the Mobile area, but authorities told FOX1-0 News that none have panned out.

Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the death of Gabby Petito, whose disappearance has garnered national attention.

Social media was rife with reports that Laundrie was in the Mobile area over the weekend. Some stated with certainty that he had been seen.

But Charlette Solis, a spokeswoman for Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News that none of the leads had produced any concrete information.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer has received multiple calls, as well. Capt. Paul Burch said deputies have checked out tips from Grand Bay to Semmes to Wilmer. But like their counterparts at the Mobile Police Department, he said they failed to produce anything of substance.

“There was one gentleman walking I-10, you know, which you’re really not supposed to do. However, he was checked by Mobile PD,” he said. “Between Mobile PD and us, he was checked seven times. And so, I finally said, ‘Give him a ride to the state line, and that way won’t be getting calls and tying up units unnecessarily.’”

Laundrie was the fiancé of Petito. On Sunday, investigators found what they believe is her body in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Burch said Laundrie has no ties to the Mobile area that he is aware of. But he added that he would never discourage anyone from reporting anything that might prove useful to a law enforcement investigation.

“We will always check out every one, because, you may never know,” he said. “I would not want to be the one that didn’t send someone and it turns out to be him.”