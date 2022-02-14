Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Love is in the air and at the courthouse. Many couples celebrated their love this Valentine's Day by tying the knot.

Cupid worked his magic.

Catrina and James Cannon have a modern-day love story, meeting on Facebook two years ago.

"I had inboxed her, and I was telling her I was going to shoot my shot, and I slam dunked,” said James Cannon.

James at the time was living in Detroit, and the two dated long distance for a year before he moved back to Mobile to be with the woman of his dreams.

"I was lucky to have her, so that made me move back immediately,” he said.

Shortly after meeting, they knew immediately it was meant to be.

"It happened like instantly after we met each other,” she said. “We were already connected. I knew this is the guy I want to marry.”

The two will celebrate their love with family and friends next month at their wedding.

Today, they send out a message to all the sweethearts: don't give up on love.

"Give love a try,” they say. “Don't be scared. Have faith in love."