MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- On what should have been her 28th birthday, Danniella Vian’s loved ones gathered at Medal of Honor Park Monday afternoon to remember her.

They’ve held many vigils in the time since she first disappeared in 2018 and after her body was found in 2019.

It’s their way of keeping her memory alive as the weight of her tragic death grows heavier each day without her.

“We’re here to celebrate her, but this is also a reminder that there are people that care about her. This isn’t going away. We’re not done, we're not giving up, we're not gonna be quiet. As a matter of fact we’re about to start getting louder,” said Shanna Haden, Danniella’s best friend.

May will mark two years since her body was found inside of her car at the bottom of Bayou Sara.

The unknown still haunts her friends and family.

“I'm not looking for vengeance. I’m looking for answers. I want to know what happened,” said Julie Thomas, Danniella’s mother in law.

Gathering on her birthday was an emotional time for them all, especially her now 7-year-old daughter.

“Every once in a while, like last night, because her mom's birthday was today she had a really bad night.”

Vian was first reported missing in July of 2018 seemingly vanishing until her body was found nearly a year later.

While investigators have said the condition of her car was consistent with an accident-- her loved ones are not convinced.

“She had a lot to live for and I feel like somebody cut that short.”

Vian’s cause of death is undetermined and the case is still open.

Her family and friends are pleading for anyone with answers to come forward for the sake of her daughter.

“When she's older to actually have those facts for her, the answers for her, it's gonna be hard, but at least it'll be the truth and she can rest for that,” said Thomas.

Vian's loved ones say they’ve seen the autopsy report and certain details within it lead them to believe her death was no accident.

They say they won’t stop reminding people about what happened to her until her case is solved.

FOX10 News did check with MPD for any possible updates on the case.

They say there has not been any new information.