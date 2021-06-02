PRICHARD, ALA. (WALA)- Dozens in Prichard celebrated the life of Lexas Evans at a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Evans' family told FOX10 News, she brought joy to her tight knit family, she was the life of every party and was always fashionable.

A memorial made up of candles and her favorite pairs of Jordan shoes lined her driveway.

Dozens of her friends and family gathered around, leaned on each other, cried and released balloons in her honor.

Saraland police said she was shot and killed and left in a wooded area off Highway 45. The person of interest in her case, Rico Washington, was also found dead at a Prichard cemetery. Police said he shot himself.

Evans' aunt, Chiquitta Clemons Howard, wants to know why.

"We don't really know what has happened, as soon as we can find out what what has happened, but we just know two lives are taken and we hate that one of our agents was taken in this process," said Howard.

Evans' sister told FOX10 News Tuesday that Washington was obsessed with Evans and she didn't feel the same.

Saraland police still haven't released released a motive.