MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Loxley man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor for sex.

According to federal court records, beginning in November 2019, James Salac had online conversations with two people who turned out to be undercover agents in Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida.

A transcript of the conversations included in Salac’s plea agreement shows that the Jacksonville agent posed as a 9-year-old girl.

The Atlanta agent, meanwhile, posed as the father of a 10-year-old girl. Salac admitted that he used a direct messaging app last August to send him 25 illicit videos and 13 pictures.

From March to May last year, according to Salac’s plea agreement, he communicated with an undercover agent in New York posing as a 14-year-old girl.

In April 2020, a law enforcement officer with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin took over a messaging account from a suspect who had been arrested in Canada. That officer entered a group chat called “tweenluv.” Five days later, Salac sent an illicit image to the group.

The maximum penalty is life in prison, although prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence closer to the 10-year mandatory-minimum prison term.