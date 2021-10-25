CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Citronelle.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday said the crash involving a pedestrian occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Loxley man.
Justin Andrew Myers, 39, was walking in the westbound lane of the roadway when he was struck by a 2011 Buick Enclave driven by Ashley Gail Turner, 44, of Citronelle, according to ALEA.
ALEA said Myers was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on scene.
The crash occurred on Prine Road in Citronelle city limits, in Mobile County.
Troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
