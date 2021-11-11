MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A luncheon at Fort Whiting honored former Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne as well as Master Gunnery Sgt. Cynthia House, who was named Veteran of the Year.

House, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, said the award wasn't just hers. She said she has plenty of other veterans to thank who came before her.

“It actually feels pretty good. I've played it down before, but I recognize as a veteran, this is a really big deal. This is what we do,” she said. “And although I'm the Veteran of the Year, I've got many, many other veterans backing me up. So that's why it's so important because it tells me that for those who came before me, what they did was not in vain.”

Master Sgt. House is the first-ever female Veteran of the Year."

When we asked what that meant to her, she told us “it means that all of this was worth it.”