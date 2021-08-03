MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are looking for a guy who was waving a machete while running through traffic.
Investigators said it started at Fry Daddy's on St. Stephens Road just before 10 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses told police the man had mental issues and saw him run into a grocery store. Officers said they tased the man, but he never slowed down as he ran out the back of the store.
K9 units were brought in to help in the search, but the man got away.
