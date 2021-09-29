Big changes are coming to the way people will start receiving their mail, and those changes will cause mail delivery to be delayed.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is rolling out its "Delivering for America" plan this week as they try to be more competitive and more modern.

Those changes will be taking effect as early as Friday.

The changes will include longer first class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours.

Mail traveling longer distances will also take longer due to the postal service increasing transit times.

Mobile resident Margaret Tolbent didn't understand why the postal service would be operating slower and felt there could have been a better alternative.

"They probably need more help in the post office," Tolbent said. "They need more workers there and I guess they don't want to pay anymore money than what they're doing."

According to a spokesperson with USPS these changes will be more cost-effective and help roll out a brand new fleet of delivery vehicles.

Another Mobile resident, Angela chambers, was checking her post office box Wednesday afternoon.

Chambers says she relies on paying her bills through the mail and feels the delays could affect her services.

"We got bills coming in. We don't want our bills to be late and get stuff shut off," Chambers says. "It's gone be crazy. People gone be all upset. I'm upset just talking about it."

This plan has been in the works since March.

It was announced as a result of the overwhelming slowdowns during the summer of 2020 when the pandemic was in full swing.