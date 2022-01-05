UPDATE: Interstate 10 westbound travel lanes were reopened at 7:30 a.m. after the accident was cleared.

---

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We have a traffic alert this morning. There's a major crash on the westbound I-10 Bayway, right before the entrance to the Wallace Tunnel.

We're hearing it's a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The road is closed so you will need to take an alternate route.