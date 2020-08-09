UPDATE: The roadway has been cleared and flowing with normal traffic. No more details have been released.
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. -- According to ALEA, Robertsdale Police have been called to the scene of a major crash between AL-59 and CR-48 in Robertsdale.
According to ALGO Mobile Traffic Twitter page, the roadway has been closed due to the accident investigation.
No word on injuries as of yet.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.