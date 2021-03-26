There is a major wreck involving a semi truck at Moffett Road and Meadow Lane near Schillinger Road causing a backup in the 6 o'clock hour this morning.
FOX10 News has a crew on the scene. There's no word yet about injuries.
If Moffett is part of your commute you will need to divert due to the wreck just east of Schillinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.