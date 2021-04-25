DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The sound of competition echoed in the Mobile Convention Center this weekend as youth volleyball teams converged on Mobile for a major competition.

“It’s a little nerve-racking everybody watching you, but you got to just tune it out and have fun,” said Lily Kerbl.

Kerbl is part of one of the roughly 250 teams taking part in a major volleyball tournament this weekend. Her love of volleyball clear as day.

“It’s a 10,” she said. “I love it with all my heart. It’s the funnest.”

That is exactly what event organizers like to hear, as they try to grow the popularity of the sport for both boys and girls.

“We’re really really wanting to see more boys get involved in the sport of volleyball in the Deep South,” said Philip Bryant, Commissioner of the Gulf Coast Volleyball Region of USA Volleyball. “We know the traditional sports for boys, but we want them to come play volleyball and find out how great it is, whether it’s beach or indoor.”

This weekend more than 2,500 youth athletes from several states along the Gulf Coast are competing for a ticket to the USA Junior Volleyball National Championships in Las Vegas.

“It is amazing to watch these ladies be able to step into their own power and that’s what we’re all about is empowering girls and allowing them to go further then they think they can,” said Terri Fedonczak, a Volleyball Club Director.

This weekend’s tournament is the largest volleyball event the City of Mobile has ever hosted. Those taking part are hoping to come out on top.

“It’s very fun and I love playing and every time it’s so nerve racking, but you have so much fun it’s all worth it,” Kerbl said.

