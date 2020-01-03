Reaction to the US sending 3,000 more troops to the Middle East poured in on social media Friday.
Some criticized the President's actions but others praised him.
The additional troops will join 750 paratroopers already deployed this week.
Local Navy Veteran John Coleman called it a higher calling and a noble one.
"That calling is to protect our country," Coleman said. "I applaud them. I give them a serious amount of credit for going over there and standing up for our country."
Coleman began his service in the Navy 50 years ago in 1970. His service ended in 1981.
"I know there's a lot of men and women who are going over into harm's way but I think it's necessary. I don't wanna see us get into a war. If a response is needed. It must be swift," he said.
Coleman joined the Navy during the Vietnam war. For much of his time, he said he was stationed in a submarine in the Bering Sea, near Russia. Coleman said he knows the difficulty of being away from home for an extended period of time.
"You miss a lot. Birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, New Year's, frequently. You miss the things that you should be home witnessing and sharing with family," he explained.
Coleman's two brothers and his son have been deployed as civilians. So he understands the family side of this, as well.
"Even though they're civilians they came under fire, rocket attack, mortar attack and all they were trying to do is house our veterans, our troops there and make sure they had hot meals," he added.
So as they answer the call to protect and fight for our country, Coleman has this message for our troops.
"God Bless you my brothers and sisters in arms. Make a difference over there and come home safe," he said.
There are about 5,000 U.S. Troops currently deployed to Iraq, about 60,000 in the region. As threats from Iran increased, about 14,000 were added since May of last year, according to the Pentagon.
