MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a male was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to Sumner Drive off of Michigan Avenue around 4:20 p.m. where they found the victim dead in a field.
No other details about the incident have been released.
