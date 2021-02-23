MOBILE, Ala.--A preliminary hearing was held today for Todd Overstreet, 50 where his case was turned over to the Grand Jury.

He was in court on February 19 where he pled not guilty. A bond hearing was held as well and bond was denied.

Overstreet had been on the run for more than two weeks when police say he broke into a stranger’s home on Christmas while she was away.

They say he was armed with a gun as he waited for her to get back. Once she did, police say he raped her.

He wasn’t seen again until he was spotted in West Mobile on the following Sunday and then again near Knollwood and Cottage Hill on Monday afternoon, which started a massive manhunt in the area.

He was then arrested and charged with 13 charges, including sodomy and sexual assault.