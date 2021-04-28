MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man arrested earlier this month after he was accused of abducting his two children is once again being sought by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
Captain Paul Burch tells FOX 10 News deputies are actively looking for James Carl Caballero for violating the conditions of his bond. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office 251-5748633. Callers can remain anonymous.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Friday set an $82,500 bail for an Irvington man accused of snatching his two young children and then engaging…
Caballero was arrested on April 1 after a standoff in Irvington. Investigators said he does not have custody of the children and took them after beating their mother. They were found safe and returned home.
