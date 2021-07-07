MOBILE, Ala. --A preliminary hearing was held today for Samuel Rencher Jr. who is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Jerry Pritchett.

Following the hearing, the case was bound over to the Grand Jury.

Mobile Police chased down and arrested a man accused of murder on June 1.

Rencher was taken into custody later in the afternoon off of Prichard Avenue.

Detectives said Rencher shot and killed Jerry Pritchett, 26, at an apartment complex on Baltimore Street on May 13.